ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | England win toss, elect to bat against New Zealand

Both teams are fielding unchanged playing XIs

PTI Brisbane
November 01, 2022 13:51 IST

Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in Brisbane on November 1, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@TheBarmyArmy

ngland skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bat against New Zealand in their T20 World Cup match here on Tuesday.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

England: Jos Buttler (wk/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

