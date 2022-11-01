ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | England win toss, elect to bat against New Zealand

Both teams are fielding unchanged playing XIs

Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in Brisbane on November 1, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@TheBarmyArmy

Both teams are fielding unchanged playing XIs

ngland skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bat against New Zealand in their T20 World Cup match here on Tuesday.

Both teams are fielding unchanged playing XIs.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

England: Jos Buttler (wk/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.