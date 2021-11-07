ICC T20 World Cup | India’s Namibia game has some significance

DUBAI

07 November 2021

Kohli & Co. will want to give coaches Shastri, Arun and Sridhar a parting gift

Minutes after New Zealand sealed its semifinal spot in the ICC T20 World Cup with yet another clinical performance versus Afghanistan in its last Super 12 tie in Abu Dhabi, the Indian team cancelled its optional practice session scheduled at the ICC Academy here on Sunday evening.

Disappointing note

It was understandable in a way since irrespective of the result of India’s last game against Namibia, Virat Kohli’s final assignment as India’s T20I captain will end on a disappointing note.

Mediocre outings in its first two games meant that India will take the flight back home after the Namibia match.

Monday night’s game will still be significant in more ways than one for India. To begin with, Kohli & Co. would like to give a win as a farewell gift to three pillars of its support staff who made India a great force in Test cricket.

Head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach B. Arun and fielding coach R. Sridhar will sign off their long vigil in charge of the team on Monday night, handing over the reins to Rahul Dravid.

More importantly, it will be a perfect opportunity for Virat Kohli to pass on the captaincy baton to the man who will be at the helm for next year’s T20 World Cup.

New T20I captain likely to be unveiled today

While the selectors are yet to announce the squad, India’s new T20I captain could well be unveiled at the time of the toss on Monday.

This will also give a chance to let leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, the only player in the 15-member squad to have not featured in the XI so far in the competition, get some game time.