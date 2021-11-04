Cricket

T20 World Cup | Australia win toss, opt to bowl against Bangladesh

Australia brought back in-form Mitchell Marsh in place of Ashton Agar.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl against an already ousted Bangladesh in their Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Thursday.

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after dismissing Gulbadin Naib during the T20 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Wednesday.

T20 World Cup | Return of Ashwin was biggest positive, says Virat Kohli

 

Australia brought in Mitchell Marsh in place of Ashton Agar while Bangladesh replaced Nasum Ahmed with pacer Mustafizur Rahman.

Australia would look to enhance their semifinal chances with a win while Bangladesh will play for pride, having lost all four matches thus far.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (C), Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.


