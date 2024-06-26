GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ICC T20 rankings: Travis Head replaces Suryakumar Yadav as top T20 batter, Jasprit Bumrah moves to 24

Australia’s Travis Head overtakes India’s Suryakumar Yadav as the top ICC T20 batter, with notable rankings changes across the board

Published - June 26, 2024 05:03 pm IST - Dubai

PTI
Australia’s opener Travis Head. File

Australia’s opener Travis Head. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Australia opener Travis head on June 26 toppled India’s Suryakumar Yadav as the number one batter in the latest ICC T20 rankings.

Suryakumar was holding the number one spot since December 2023 but Head’s splendid run at the T20 World Cup catapulted him to the top even as his team has been knocked out.

Chokers to diamond pendants: how South Africa has turned the tide

Head scored 255 runs with two half centuries, including a 76 against India in a Super Eight contest.

The Australian is two points ahead of Suryakumar (842 points) who dropped a spot to second. However, he has a chance to reclaim the numero uno position as India’s campaign at the T20 World Cup is still alive.

England’s Phil Salt and the Pakistan duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan round up the top 5 batters.

West Indies’ Johnson Charles is the only new arrival into the top 10, up by four spots, with Afghanistan star Rahmanullah Gurbaz a place lower after going up five spots.

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah jumped a whopping 44 places to zoom to 24th spot while spinner Kuldeep Yadav has also climbed 20 places to be just outside the top-10 at 11th.

Spin all-rounder Axar Patel, who has moved up to eighth, remains the top-ranked Indian bowler.

England’s Adil Rashid remains on top of the bowling rankings, but Rashid Khan is up to second after his T20 World Cup heroics, with Josh Hazlewood moving up three places into fourth, behind Hasaranga.

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan becomes player with most 4-wicket hauls in T20Is

Marcus Stoinis has been knocked off the top spot in the all-rounders’ rankings after his short stay as No. 1. He is Stoinis down to fourth, with India’s Hardik Pandya up to third, Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan in second, and Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga back to top spot.

Roston Chase of West Indies is the big mover among all-rounders, up 17 places to 12th.

