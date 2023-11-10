ICC suspends Sri Lanka's membership over government interference

November 10, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) membership with immediate effect for government interference, the sport's governing body said on November 10.

Sri Lanka's ministry of sport dismissed SLC's board and replaced it with an interim committee following the country's poor performance at this year's World Cup but the sacking was stayed by Sri Lanka's Court of Appeal.

"The ICC Board met today and determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member," it said in a statement.

"In particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka.

"The conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC Board in due course."

Sri Lanka won only two of their nine games at the World Cup and sit ninth in the 10-team standings. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

