ICC reprimands Afghanistan’s Rashid for throwing bat on the ground during T20 World Cup match

Published - June 26, 2024 11:23 pm IST - Dubai

Rashid was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, the ICC said in a release.

PTI

Rashid Khan of Afghanistan in action during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has been handed an official reprimand by the ICC for throwing his bat on the ground in frustration after teammate Karim Janat refused a run during their T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against Bangladesh.

The incident occurred in the last over of Afghanistan's innings, when Rashid lost his cool after Janat refused a second run on a shot played by the skipper.

"Rashid was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match," the ICC said in a release. “In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Rashid’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.”

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan becomes player with most 4-wicket hauls in T20Is

Rashid admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Langton Rusere, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth umpire Ahsan Raza levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50% of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by eight runs via DLS in the rain-hit match to qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup, their first in any ICC event.

Afghanistan will face South Africa in the first semifinal in Tarouba, Trinidad.

