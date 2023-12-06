ADVERTISEMENT

ICC rankings | Ravi Bishnoi becomes world’s No.1 T20I bowler

December 06, 2023 05:19 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - Dubai

23-year-old Ravi Bishnoi was India's go-to bowler in the just-concluded series against Australia, taking nine wickets from five games

PTI

Indian bowler Ravi Bishnoi. File | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Young Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi on December 6 rose to the top spot in the ICC T20I bowling chart on the back of his recent player of the series-winning performance against Australia.

The 23-year-old was India's go-to bowler in the just-concluded series against Australia, taking nine wickets from five games.

Bishnoi, who is on 699 rating points, has jumped five places to displace Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (692) from the top slot.

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and England's Adil Rashid, who both have 679 points, are in joint third.

Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana (677) completes the top five.

Bishnoi is the only Indian bowler in the top 10 in the shortest format even as Axar Patel climbed nine spots to be 18th.

Meanwhile, the swashbuckling Suryakumar Yadav, who captained India during their 4-1 T20I series win against Australia, held on to the top spot among batters, while opener Ruturaj Gaikwad dropped a place to be seventh.

Hardik Pandya retained the third spot in the all-rounders' list, despite missing the series against Australia due to injury.

