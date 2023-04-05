HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ICC player rankings | Shubman Gill reaches career-best 4th spot in ODIs; Suryakumar Yadav remains top T20I batter

Apart from Gill, Virat Kohli (seventh) and Rohit Sharma (eighth) too feature in the top 10 in ICC ODI player rankings

April 05, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Dubai

PTI
Shubman Gill celebrates his double century during the first ODI match between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad on January 18, 2023.

Shubman Gill celebrates his double century during the first ODI match between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad on January 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

India opener Shubman Gill has climbed a spot to career-best fourth position among batters in the latest ICC ODI player rankings released on Wednesday.

Apart from Gill, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma too feature in the top 10.

While Kohli also moved a spot to seventh, Rohit remained static at eighth in the list led by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj continues to be the only Indian bowler in the top 10 as he held on to his number three spot, behind Australian quick Josh Hazlewood and New Zealand's Trent Boult.

ALSO READ
ICC awards: Babar Azam wins ‘ODI cricketer of the year’ and ‘Men’s cricketer of 2022’ awards

South Africa's Aiden Markram gained 13 spots to reach 41st position in the batting chart and 16 places to 32nd in the all-rounders' list, another career-best feat in both the departments as South Africa beat the Dutch 2-0 in their three-match series in Johannesburg.

They edged closer to automatic qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India later this year.

Other gains were made by New Zealand's Henry Nicholls, who climbed two spots to 69 in the batting rankings and his teammate Will Young, who leaped 60 spots to a personal best 143rd following their 2-0 series victory over Sri Lanka.

Matt Henry stood out for the Black Caps, jumping five slots to occupy the fifth spot in the bowling rankings, while South Africa's Sisanda Magala announced himself with a 35-place leap to his own career-best number 165th after taking eight wickets in two matches, including a maiden five-wicket haul against the Netherlands.

Suryakumar continues to lead T20I rankings

In T20I player rankings, Suryakumar Yadav retained his top position among batters, while Hardik Pandya remained static on second in the all-rounders' list.

ALSO READ
Suryakumar Yadav named ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022

Bangladesh's Litton Das rose one spot to reach 21st position, his highest career ranking so far, sharing the spot with New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, who climbed five places from 26. This is also Mitchell's career-best ranking while his previous best was 25th.

Sri Lanka's Kariyawasa Asalanka is tied with Scotland's George Munsey for 23rd place after jumping 12 spots.

In the bowling rankings, Maheesh Theekshana has risen three spots to 10th while Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed has gone up three places to 36th.

Related Topics

Twenty20 / One-day cricket / sports awards / sports event / sport / cricket / ICC

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.