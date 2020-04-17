ICC on the horns of a dilemma

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a state of uncertainty all over the world. Sport is no exception, with sports bodies unsure of when live sport will resume, even if in front of empty stands.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), meanwhile, finds itself in a Catch-22 situation vis-a-vis its restructuring plans.

While the T20 World Cup (scheduled to be played in Australia from October 18) is in limbo, the two additions in the ICC calendar — the World Test Championship (WTC) and the ODI League Championship — are in danger of being shortlived.

While WTC is in its maiden two-year cycle, with the final scheduled for June 2021, the ODI League is scheduled to be held between May 2020 and March 2022.

Thirteen teams are set to compete in the ODI League, with each side supposed to feature in eight series of at least three matches each.

While the ICC has been in constant touch with all stakeholders, some of the influential members, including India, have sensed that a condensed international calendar upon resumption will eat into their own bilateral arrangements and T20 leagues (read income through broadcast rights).

Big Three’s plan

As a result, the ‘Big Three’ have been planning to pressurise the ICC into cancelling at least one of the events.

The proposal is likely to be discussed at the next ICC Board meeting, likely to be held in June.

ICC executives and member Board officials hope that in the next couple of months, the world would have started recovering from the pandemic and they will be in a position to at least start chalking out the future course of action.