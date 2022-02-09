ICC ODI rankings | Rohit retains third spot

India’s new white-ball captain Rohit Sharma remained at third place but closed in on teammate Virat Kohli, who also held on to his second spot, in the latest ICC men's ODI batting rankings on Wednesday.

Rohit gained some valuable points from his fifty in the first ODI of the three-match series against the West Indies, and now has 807 rating points as against Kohli’s 828.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continued to stay on top, while his compatriot Fakhar Zaman and England batter Joe Root broke into the top 10.

There was no movement in the top 10 of the bowling rankings, as India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah remained unchanged on seventh.

In the all-rounders’ list, Ravindra Jadeja was placed eighth.

In a major leap, Oman's Jatinder Singh, who made a hundred in the first match of the UAE series, part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, jumped 26 places to break into top 100 of the batting rankings.

Jatinder is the second-highest run-scorer in the League 2 tournament with 594 runs in 23 matches.