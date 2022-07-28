Cricket

ICC men’s ODI rankings | India maintain third spot after 3-0 whitewash of West Indies

Indian players and support staff celebrate after India’s 3-0 whitewash of the West Indies in their own backyard. Photo: Twitter/@BCCI
PTI Dubai July 28, 2022 11:42 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 11:42 IST

India maintained their third position in the latest men's ODI Team Rankings following the 3-0 series whitewash of the West Indies in their own backyard.

Despite missing a slew of first-choice players, the Shikhar Dhawan-led India showed they have plenty of depth waiting in the wings as they completed a sweep over the Caribbean side on Wednesday with an emphatic 119-run victory in the third and final match.

The triumph was India's third ODI series victory on the trot and saw them boost their rating to a total of 110 and some four rating points clear of arch-rival Pakistan (106), who is in the fourth place.

The top 10 ranked men’s ODI team as per the lastest rankings released by the International Cricket Council. Photo: ICC

After being swept by South Africa away from home at the start of the year, India now having won eight of their last nine ODI matches.

New Zealand sit alone at the top of the team ODI rankings with a rating of 128, while England (119) remain in second place despite their recent series loss to India and drawn series against South Africa.

Pakistan stay in the fourth place, with captain Babar Azam's side currently taking on Sri Lanka in an enthralling two-match Test series away from home.

At the completion of the Test series, Pakistan will get their chance to make some ground on India and other countries sitting above them on the rankings, with a three-match series against the Dutch in the Netherlands next month.

India have their own three-game ODI series that will take place at a similar time, with a quick-fire tour of Zimbabwe during the middle of August.

