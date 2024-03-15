ICC makes stop clock rule permanent in ODIs, T20Is; approves reserve day for Twenty20 World Cup semifinals, final

March 15, 2024 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - Dubai

The stop clock system, which is currently on trial, will be made a permanent feature of all full-member ODIs and T20Is from the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, the ICC said on March 15.

The ICC had introduced the stop clock rule in December 2023, and now it has been incorporated into the standard playing conditions which will be in vogue from June 1, 2024.

"The stop-clock is set to become permanent in all ODIs and T20Is from June 2024, starting with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA,” the ICC said in a statement after its Annual Board Meeting.

"The trial was supposed to run until April 2024, but the experiment has already yielded results in terms of timely completion of matches, saving approximately 20 minutes per ODI match," the statement added.

As per the rule, the fielding side will have to start a new over within 60 seconds of the completion of the previous over.

An electronic clock, counting down from 60 to zero, will be displayed on the ground, and the third umpire can determine the start of the clock.

The failure of the fielding side to be ready to bowl the first ball of their next over within the stipulated 60 seconds will attract two warnings, and the subsequent breaches will lead to a five-run penalty per incident.

However, the ICC has also laid out some exceptions to the rule, and the clock, if it has already been started, can be cancelled in such situations.

They include: If a new batter comes to the crease between the overs, during official drinks interval or during the on-field treatment of an injury to a batter or a fielder.

The rule will also not be activated if the time is lost because of circumstances beyond the control of the fielding side.

Reserve day for T20 WC semifinals, final

The ICC meeting has also approved reserve days for the semifinals (June 27) and the final (June 29) of the T20 World Cup.

During the league or Super Eight stages, a minimum of five overs will have to be bowled to the team batting second to constitute a full game.

However, in the knockout matches, a minimum of 10 overs needed to be bowled in the second innings to constitute a match.

The global governing body also approved the qualification process for the T20 World Cup 2026, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The tournament will feature 20 teams and will have 12 automatic qualifiers.

The top eight teams in the 2024 World Cup will join India and Sri Lanka as automatic qualifiers, with the remaining spots taken up by the next best-ranked sides in the ICC T20I rankings as of June 30, 2024.

The remaining eight positions will be filled through the ICC Regional Qualifiers.

