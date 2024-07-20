ICC keeps a watch on security situation in Bangladesh, venue of women’s T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said it has been keeping a watch on the security situation in Bangladesh, the venue of the women’s T20 World Cup later this October.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bangladesh Police imposed curfew and military forces patrolled Dhaka on Saturday after violence escalated in the capital and elsewhere over protests by students, demanding reforms of the quota system for government jobs.

“We have independent security monitoring across the world. So, yes, we are keeping a watch on it (the situation in Bangladesh),” an ICC Board member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia are the most successful team in the women's T20 World Cup winning the tournament a record six times in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020 and 2023.

England and the West Indies won the event once each, while India under Harmanpreet Kaur will look to grab their maiden title.

India are currently playing in the Women’s Asia Cup in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, and pacer Renuka Singh had said the team was using the tournament as a preparation for the ICC showpiece.

“The Asia Cup is important for us because after this we don’t have many matches (ahead of T20 WC) and we will have to rely on practice.

“So, this is a learning experience for us, and the conditions (in Bangladesh) could be similar. So, this is a good chance for us to get ready for the World Cup,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.