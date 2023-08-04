ADVERTISEMENT

ICC fines India, WI for slow over-rate in first T20I

August 04, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Dubai

While India were fined 5% of their match fee, West Indies have been docked 10% of their match fee.

PTI

West Indies’ Jason HolderÂ embraces India’s Yuzvendra ChahalÂ after their first T20 cricket match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, on Aug. 3, 2023. West Indies won by 4 runs. | Photo Credit: AP

India and West Indies have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first T20 International of the five-match series at Tarouba, Trinidad.

While India were fined 5% of their match fee for falling one over short of the minimum over-rate on Thursday night, West Indies have been docked 10% of their match fee for falling two overs short of the minimum over-rate.

Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Hardik Pandya and Rovman Powell's sides were ruled to be one and two overs short respectively of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 5% of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, subject to a cap of 50% of the match fee.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an ICC release, Pandya and Powell pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Gregory Brathwaite and Patrick Gustard, third umpire Nigel Duguid and fourth umpire Leslie Reifer levelled the charges.

India lost the first T20I by four runs. The second match of the series will be played at Providence, Guyana on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

cricket / sport

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US