ICC extends its OPPO tie-up

The ICC on Thursday, announced the extension of its partnership with smartphone maker OPPO for another four years till September 2023.

OPPO will continue to remain the official mobile handset and headset partner of ICC and all associated ICC events including the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 in South Africa and both men’s and women’s T20 World Cups in Australia next year.

“We are delighted to have OPPO on board as a Global Partner of the ICC and our events. As a sport, we pride ourselves on our digital-first approach and that makes OPPO with their innovative approach to technology such a natural partner,” ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said.

