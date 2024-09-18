GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ICC delegation to review security and other arrangements for Champions Trophy

A scenario where the Indian government does not allow the Indian travel to Pakistan will also be discussed

Published - September 18, 2024 01:57 am IST - Karachi

PTI
Top officials of ICC’s Events and Security Departments and the General Manager Cricket and Production Manager are part of the delegation. File.

A five-member delegation of the International Cricket Council (ICC) will land in Karachi on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) for an inspection visit for next year's Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Top officials of ICC's Events and Security Departments and the General Manager Cricket and Production Manager are part of the delegation.

Andy Atkinson, the ICC Pitch Consultant, had also visited Pakistan on three different occasions since April.

According to details, the ICC delegation would discuss the tentative schedule of the tournament which was prepared and sent by the Pakistan Cricket Board to them some months back.

"The tentative schedule is important because it involves the Indian team being based in Lahore and playing all their matches in the city," a well-informed source said.

The source said a scenario where the Indian government does not allow the Indian travel to Pakistan will also be discussed.

The delegation would inspect the ongoing construction work in Karachi and the team hotel arrangements before flying to Islamabad and Lahore for the same purpose.

"The delegation which includes their ICC Security Manager would also get briefings from security officials in Pakistan." The source said it is entirely up to the ICC when they decide to finalise and announce the tournament schedule.

