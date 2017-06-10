Champions Trophy 2017: Wood and Rashid pull back Australia

Mark Wood and Adil Rashid took four wickets apiece as Australia was restricted to 277 for nine after put in to bat in its must-win Champions Trophy match against England on Saturday.

Durham fast bowler Wood returned his best ODI figures of four for 33 in his 10 overs, while leg-spinner Rashid shone with a haul of four for 41.

Travis Head’s unbeaten 71 kept Australia in the game after fifties from opener Aaron Finch (68) and captain Steve Smith (56) earlier.

Teams England: Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith (capt), Moises Henriques, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wkt), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

TV umpire: S Ravi (IND)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

World Cup champion Australia had to win this match to join already-qualified England in the semifinals of a tournament. Australia lost five wickets for 15 runs in 26 deliveries after Glenn Maxwell’s exit left the team at 239 for five in the 43rd over.

David Warner and his opening partner Finch were in good touch to start with. But just as Warner (21) was getting into top gear, he was caught behind off Wood. Finch went on to complete a 47-ball fifty which included seven fours.

Having made 68, his best ODI score in over a year, Finch skied a drive off Ben Stokes and Morgan, running back and across from short extra-cover, held a difficult catch. Moises Henriques (17) was deceived by Rashid into mistiming a drive straight to Liam Plunkett at mid-off.

England wins on D-L

England had made 240 for four in 40.2 overs (D-L par score: 200) when rain forced an abandonment.