ICC chairman process to be finalised next week

Manohar has said he is not interested in continuing after serving two terms of two years each. It is expected that the next chairman will take over before the end of August

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board on Thursday deliberated, via a teleconference, the process for electing the next ICC chairman to succeed Shashank Manohar. While the ICC didn’t make any official announcement, after the meeting, it is understood that the process is likely to be finalised next week.

Manohar has said he is not interested in continuing after serving two terms of two years each. It is expected that the next chairman will take over before the end of August. The ICC Board usually conducts its annual conference in June but the pandemic has forced it to being pushed back by almost two months. Manohar has agreed to continue until the annual conference.

