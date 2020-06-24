ICC chairman: Board meets on Thursday to finalise process

Shashank Manohar.

Mumbai

24 June 2020 22:39 IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board is set to meet on Thursday to finalise the process of electing Shashank Manohar’s successor as the ICC chairman.

The issue has been on the agenda for the ICC Board since last month but has had to be postponed due to other issues — T20 World Cup fate and breach of confidentiality clause — taking centrestage in the last couple of meetings. As a result, the ICC Board is scheduled to meet on Thursday primarily to finalise the election process.

Manohar, despite being eligible for another two-year term, has made it clear he will step down after being the first independent ICC chairman. While the pandemic has resulted in his term being extended, all the national Boards are hoping that the election process kicks off at the earliest.

The uncertainty over T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australia in October-November, is unlikely to be over until the Board nails down the new ICC chief.