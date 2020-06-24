ICC chairman: Board meets on Thursday to finalise process

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board is set to meet on Thursday to finalise the process of electing Shashank Manohar’s successor as the ICC chairman.
The issue has been on the agenda for the ICC Board since last month but has had to be postponed due to other issues — T20 World Cup fate and breach of confidentiality clause — taking centrestage in the last couple of meetings. As a result, the ICC Board is scheduled to meet on Thursday primarily to finalise the election process.
Manohar, despite being eligible for another two-year term, has made it clear he will step down after being the first independent ICC chairman. While the pandemic has resulted in his term being extended, all the national Boards are hoping that the election process kicks off at the earliest.
The uncertainty over T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australia in October-November, is unlikely to be over until the Board nails down the new ICC chief.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath