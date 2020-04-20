ICC CEC to meet on Thursday

The ICC’s Chief Executives Committee (CEC) will discuss the financial implications of COVID-19 over a conference call on Thursday in which the World Test Championship and ODI league schedule will also be debated upon.

Called off

The ODI league was to start in June but the first series under it — South Africa’s away three-match rubber against Sri Lanka in the first week of June — was cancelled on Monday due to the pandemic.

It is clear that no concrete decision can be taken unless the ICC is able to figure out how many events it is going to lose due to the global lockdown.

India will be represented at the CEC meet by secretary Jay Shah.