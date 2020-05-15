ICC Board to discuss T20 WC on May 28

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board is set to discuss the possibility of resumption of international sport and the prospects of staging the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

With international sport, including cricket, coming to a standstill due to the pandemic, the ICC Board — the highest decision-making authority of cricket’s governing body — on March 27 had discussed contingency planning in case the marquee event in Australia cannot go ahead as per schedule in October-November.

Also read: Du Plessis suggests two-week isolation period for players before and after T20 WC

The Hindu understands that with Australian government keen on charting a roadmap for resuming sport, the ICC Board is likely to give itself some more time before taking a final call about the fate of the tournament. It will be interesting to see if major cricket boards, especially the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), push for utilising the T20 World Cup window to make up for lost time in the bilateral series calendar.

Meanwhile, the ICC Board video-conference is also likely to kickstart the election procedure for the successor of Shashank Manohar as independent chairman.

While Manohar’s term was originally scheduled to end with the conventional ICC annual conference in June, COVID-19 has forced the ICC Board to extend Manohar’s term till August.