ICC Board meeting to be held on Aug. 7

The ICC Board meeting on Friday is set to discuss the venues for the next two T20 World Cups, finalise the election procedure for the next chairman and provide an update on next year’s Women’s ODI World Cup in New Zealand.

Last month, the ICC, while postponing this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia to 2022, did not specify the new venue.

India has been allotted the 2021 edition, but confirmation is subject to the BCCI acquiring the requisite tax sops from the central government.

It is unlikely that a final decision on the venues for the 2021 and 2022 editions will be taken on Friday.

The ICC Board is expected to deliberate on the conduct of the Women’s World Cup scheduled for early next year.

Despite New Zealand being affected only marginally by COVID-19, it will be interesting to see if the ICC and host broadcaster prefer to postpone the tournament.