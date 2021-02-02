CricketCHENNAI 02 February 2021 22:16 IST
ICC Awards | Pant among nominees
Updated: 02 February 2021 22:16 IST
Root and Stirling also in the fray
India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, England skipper Joe Root and Ireland's Paul Stirling have been nominated for the ICC men's player of the month for January.
Women’s nominees
In the women's section, Pakistan's Diana Baig, and South Africans Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp have been nominated.
The three nominees for each of the categories were shortlisted based on their on-field performances and overall achievements during the month of January. An independent ICC Voting Academy will decide the winner.
