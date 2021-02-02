Cricket

ICC Awards | Pant among nominees

Rishabh Pant.   | Photo Credit: AFP

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, England skipper Joe Root and Ireland's Paul Stirling have been nominated for the ICC men's player of the month for January.

Women’s nominees

In the women's section, Pakistan's Diana Baig, and South Africans Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp have been nominated.

The three nominees for each of the categories were shortlisted based on their on-field performances and overall achievements during the month of January. An independent ICC Voting Academy will decide the winner.

