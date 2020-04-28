ICA seeks help from former cricketers

Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) chairman Ashok Malhotra has appealed to legends of the game and star players to contribute for the welfare of the less-privileged former Ranji Trophy players who are facing financial crisis due to the lockdown.

The ICA has requested all of its 1750 members to contribute at least ₹ 1,000 in order to support around 30 former Ranji Trophy players who are not eligible to get pension from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“These players have finished their careers but are not getting pension from anywhere. They were either working in an academy or running an academy. Since they have no other source of income, we aim to provide them ₹ 25,000 per month till the time the lockdown is in force. Some of them need medical assistance as well,” said Malhotra.

“We have asked the eligible cricketers to apply for the assistance by May 15.”

In order to identify the beneficiaries from five zones, the ICA has formed an eight-member committee. It comprises five ICA members (including Malhotra) and BCCI Apex Council members Aunshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy and Indian Premier League Governing Council member Surender Khanna.

“The committee will make the final list of beneficiaries who are in dire need of money.”

According to Malhotra, several former cricketers have promptly responded to ICA’s request. “Aman Kumar and Ashwini Kumar from Haryana were the first ones to respond. Three USA-based cricketers — R.S. Ghai, Ashöok Patel and Balkar Singh — have also contributed. I appeal to the legends and star cricketers to contribute to the cause.”

Malhotra said even though this effort would not be for a lifetime, the ICA would continue to work for the well-being of the cricketing fraternity.