‘I would like to play as many games as possible’

At a time when there is a lot of talk about long schedules and rotation policy, India opener Rohit Sharma has said that he would not be skipping matches.

India has a packed schedule, especially in the shorter format, with the team having just completed a five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka a fortnight back.

The team will play eleven more ODI’s before the end of the year, starting with Australia here on Sunday, before New Zealand and Sri Lanka come calling.

Speaking at the opening of the Adidas HomeCourt concept store here on Thursday, the Mumbai batsman said: “To me, cricketers have limited career. We have to make the most of the time and there are no excuses of burnout or being on tight schedule. We have to play as much we can.”

He added, “I am coming back from an injury. I want to play as many games as possible. Whenever there is an opportunity I want to be on the field.”

With an eye on the 2019 World Cup, the selectors ‘rested’ R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Rohit said, “We all are used to tight schedule with so much cricket being played. It is not something that is happening now. We need guys who are more than 100 % fit which is why we have this rotation policy.”

The stylish right-hander now comes into the tournament on the back of a very good series in Sri Lanka, scoring two centuries.

The 30-year old also had words of encouragement for Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. He emphasised the need of having wrist spinners in the squad.

“Chahal and Kuldeep are very promising talents. We always look forward to them to give the breakthrough when required. We all know wrist spinners are always helpful and they always come up with a mystery delivery. We can hope they go from strength to strength.”