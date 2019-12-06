Cricket

I will remember Willis for long: Lara

Recalling what Ian Botham and Michael Atherton told him, Brian Lara paid rich tribute to Bob Willis — the former England fast bowler and captain — who passed away on Wednesday.

“Willis is former great from England. He was before my time, but I have listened to the intimate remarks from people like Botham and Atherton that he (Willis) was pivotal in England moving forward, especially in the fast bowling department. And that he laid the foundation and a lot look at him as sort of a father figure in that department. Botham told me that there was only one fast bowler in his team and that was Willis; there were lot of medium pacers, but Willis was the fast bowler.”

Also recalling his World record Test match score of 400 not out against England in 2004, Lara said: “It’s not selfishness, but every time I listen to that statement he (Willis) made, when I swept the ball from Gareth Batty to backward square leg for a single and reach 400 at Antigua. Willis said then, ‘That maybe the significant single in the history of Test cricket. I remember that like it was yesterday and he will be in my memory for a long time’.”

