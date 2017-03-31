I wanted to pick up the stump and stab Kohli: Ed Cowan

Recalling a run-in with Virat Kohli, former Australia opener Ed Cowan today said he once felt like picking up a stump and stabbing the current India captain after being told something “highly inappropriate”.

India got the better of Australia 2-1 at home in one of the most intense but bitterly fought series in recent years.

Top-notch cricket aside, the series was marked by one controversy after another with the two captains, Kohli and Steve Smith, in the eye of a raging storm.

“I had a very sick Mum during one of those series and he said something that was inappropriate,” Cowan told Fox Sports.

“Why I make the point of ‘lost in translation’, he said something that was highly inappropriate. A personal matter that was highly sensitive. But he didn’t realise that he’d overstepped the mark until the umpire came over and said, ‘Virat that’s overstepped the mark’ — and once that was said, he took a step back and apologised.

“But, there was a moment I wanted to pick up the stump and stab him.”

The Australians have been targetting Kohli ever since he stopped short of calling Smith a ‘cheat’ following the Decision Review System drama, involving the visiting skipper, in the second Test at Bengaluru.

Cowan, who scored 1001 runs in 18 Tests with a best of 136, added that he is a big fan of the Indian batsman.

“I’m a huge fan of his cricket. Don’t get me wrong he’s a phenomenal cricketer. I had a little bit of a run-in that was inappropriate when he toured Australia and the umpire had to intervene.

“We forget that English isn’t their first language. It’s very easy to sit back and say as a player they’re barking something at me that is inappropriate when we don’t try and converse with them in Hindi.”