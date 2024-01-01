I tried to mould my technique on Kohli, Rohit: Bedingham

January 01, 2024 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - CAPE TOWN

David Bedingham went to the same school as Jacques Kallis, whom he loved to watch. He also admired another South African great Herschelle Gibbs, but it was two Indian batters he looked up to for technique, especially after a bad game.

Bedingham, who made a fine debut for South Africa against India in the first Test at Centurion, revealed how watching Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma helped him as a teenager. “When I was 15, or 18, I was definitely trying to mould my technique on theirs,” he said. “If I had a bad game, I would change my technique to try to copy Kohli’s style, and if I failed again I would try Rohit’s.”

He is delighted that he is now playing against Kohli and Rohit. “Having watched them and now having this chance to play against them is special,” said Bedingham, who is looking forward to the second Test at home.

“My phone has been buzzing, but not really to find out if I am playing but to ask for tickets,” he said. “In previous years, I would have dreamt of coming to watch the game and having beer with my friends, but it is really surreal maybe having a chance to play.”

There had been talks about Bedingham playing for England — he has an ancestral visa of that country — and he has represented Durham. “I think it was just love and work for me, rather than wanting to play for England,” he said.

About having to wait for so long to make his debut — he is 29, had made his First Class debut, for Western Province, and played 87 matches before finally playing his first Test — he said he believed everything happened for a reason.

“If it happened three years ago, or if it happened a week ago, it is fine with me,” he said. “But I think because I have played so much and seen ups and downs, I am better prepared for Test match cricket. The last week was enjoyable and all my experience in First Class cricket helped me keep my emotions low and focus during the Test match.”

His focus was evident. And he was easy on the eye too, as he made 56 and put on 131 for the fourth wicket with Dean Elgar. “Playing with Deano was quite cool, he made me comfortable,” he said. “It was nice watching all his drives.”