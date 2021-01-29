I simply stuck to what I knew: Cheteshwar Pujara

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series was Cheteshwar Pujara's first competitive outing after a nine-month hiatus because of COVID-19 and India's No. 3 batsman in Tests revealed the journey down under.

“The Australians were not offering any loose deliveries and were sticking to the right line and length. So, I did not think of doing anything extra. I stuck to what I knew and was successful in the last two Tests.”

Pujara, with 277 runs, was one of the architects of India's 2-1 series win.