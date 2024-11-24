I just wanted to contribute to team's cause: Kohli after scoring 30th Test century

Virat Kohli swapped fluency with spunk to score his 30th Test hundred which took him past the incomparable Sir Donald Bradman’s tally in Perth on Sunday (November 24, 2024), and it was also one of the most significant knocks in a stellar career that is in its final chapter.

Kohli’s unbeaten 100 (143b, 8x4, 2x6) against Australia at the Optus Stadium was his first hundred after the 121 against the West Indies at Port of Spain in July 2023, and since then 15 innings have passed without a three-figure mark.

It was a massive climb down for a man who churned out hundreds for fun, and the 36-year-old was also a befuddled batter in the turners at home.

But at Perth, the venue of his majestic hundred in 2018, and against a favoured opposition, Kohli pushed behind the agonies of the past.

However, even during a moment of self-gratification, Kohli’s priority remained the team’s cause.

“What goes on in the head when you don’t play well, you make a few mistakes after getting yourself in.”

“I just wanted to contribute to the team's cause, I don't want to hang around just for the sake of it,” Kohli told the broadcaster.

The way he reached his hundred validated that statement, a full-blooded sweep, a shot that he seldom plays, off Marnus Labuschagne.

Kohli also became the fourth India batter to register 30 or more centuries in Test cricket after Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

It was not entirely out of place either for him to mention his wife Anushka Sharma, the closest person who understands all his innermost feelings during an extended phase of frustration in red ball cricket.

“Anushka has been right by my side through thick and thin. She knows everything that goes on behind the scene.”

“I take pride in performing for the country. Feels amazing, the fact that she's here makes it more special,” he added.

After speaking to Adam Gilchrist, Kohli stood on the ground, soaking in all the applause from his teammates and from a 26,166 strong weekend crowd.

The batting virtuoso waved at them, showed the thumbs up sign and blew a kiss.

Perhaps, it was a silent proclamation that there will not be another Kohli opera at Perth.

