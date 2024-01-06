I have been working on my batting, says Warrier after the impressive show against Gujarat

January 06, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Valsad

Ever since he moved to Tamil Nadu in 2020 from Kerala, Sandeep Warrier has been the leader of the bowling attack. After doing his job with the ball on Friday, the pacer might have hoped to cool his heels off on day two. Little would he have expected to come out to bat as early as the second session of the day with the team in deep trouble. Fortunately, the pacer had prepared for such a situation and played a crucial role in helping his team take a slender lead.

“I have been working on my batting for a while, and before the tournament, I worked closely with Vijay Shankar in Baroda. I am happy it came off today,” said Warrier about his knock.

“Previously, I just focussed on trying to score runs. But this time, Vijay worked on my technique to get into the right positions first, which helped today. With Mohammed at the other end, I just needed to stay,” he explained.

After making his international debut in T20s in 2021, Warrier has not been able to get back into the national set-up. At 32, it is easy to be seen as past your prime, especially for a fast bowler, but Warrier remains hopeful.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to win the Ranji Trophy this year because only if you make your team win you will be back in contention. I am inspired by how Jayadev Unadkat got back after doing well for Saurashtra.”

“I feel I am at my best since the Vijay Hazare Trophy. At the same time, I am trying to be more consistent and also working on some things, like moving the ball from a slightly fuller length than just from a back of a length, which is my strength. I have been working with L. Balaji and T. Natarajan, which has helped me physically and mentally,” added Warrier.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.