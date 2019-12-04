‘I have a job to do and will do that’

For someone who is widely believed to be a strong contender for an all-rounder’s slot in Indian team in the absence of the injured Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube doesn’t think he is here to replace the former. “I don’t think it’s an opportunity (to play the T20 Internationals against West Indies) to replace Hardik. But, I think I have got a chance and I will try to do well for my country. I have got a job for my country and I will try to do that better,” Dube said during a media interaction here on Wednesday.

Dube, who played three T20Is against Bangladesh in the recently-concluded series and returned with his best bowling figures of 3/30 in one game, feels the shift from domestic to international cricket has been tough.

Difficult job

“It is really difficult playing for your country. As an all-rounder, it is a difficult job and more importantly for me to have the kind of preparations on fitness. You need to be good in all departments of the game,” Dube said. “I have done something on fitness and have improved. I wish to move further,” he added.

On the likelihood of donning the role of a frontline bowler with India likely to prefer a five-man attack, Dube said he is confident of his bowling coming good.

“In a T20 game every bowler gets a bad and a good game. I am preparing myself for any given situation and more importantly being a proper bowler completing the full quota of four overs,” the all-rounder said.

Improving

On his cricketing skills, he said that he is trying to improve with each game. “I am trying to learn from lots of people, have seen many international bowlers and am trying to pick a few new things watching them,” Dube said.

On the atmosphere in the dressing room, he thanked captain Virat Kohli, his teammates and the support staff for making him feel confident, relaxed and happy.

Dube felt that the Kieron Pollard-led West Indian side is very good. “But, we have prepared nicely and India being the best team in world cricket, it is going to win the series,” he said.