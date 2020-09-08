I feel quite strong: Rabada

Practising hard: Kagiso Rabada wants to ensure that he hasn’t forgotten how to bowl after the long layoff.

Dubai

08 September 2020 22:18 IST

Says he just needs to bowl more in training to get into rhythm

A lengthy lay-off has recharged his batteries and now, South African speedster Kagiso Rabada wants to log as many overs as possible in training to make sure that he hasn’t “forgotten how to bowl” ahead of the IPL starting this month.

The Delhi Capitals pacer, who completed his quarantine on Monday, is happy to be up and running with his teammates with an aim to better the third place finish from the previous edition. Delhi will face Kings XI Punjab in its opening match here on September 20.

“It feels good to be running in, and to be with some teammates as well. It is of course some old teammates and some new ones,” he said after his first nets session with the franchise this season.

“I feel quite strong. I think I just need to bowl more, and make sure I haven’t forgotten how to bowl (laughs). I need to keep up with the bowling practice, but otherwise I feel healthy,” Rabada was quoted as saying in a media release issued by the franchise.

Speaking on the prospect of playing after having been off competition for the last five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rabada said it was a unique moment for everyone to be playing again now.

“This (situation) is quite unique, not a lot of people get to do this. We’re in the middle of a desert, playing cricket — it’s something that I didn’t think I would ever be able to do. So it’s a lot of fun also,” said the Proteas pace speahead who has so far 31 wickets from 18 IPL games.

The second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL last season, Rabada also commented on how the lockdown gave him the opportunity to take a break from cricket.