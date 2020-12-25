I don’t want to put pressure on the openers, says Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane feels the team needs to back itself and stick to its plans despite the humiliating loss in the first Test in which India was bowled out for 36 in the second innings.

Speaking ahead of the second Test that starts in Melbourne on Saturday, Rahane who will lead the side in Virat Kohli’s absence, said, “In Adelaide, we had two good days. But it was one bad hour where we lost it completely. The preparations have been good, and the chat was all about backing ourselves as individuals and as a team. We want to play to our strengths and try to stick to whatever we had planned for the first Test.”

With Shubman Gill replacing the out-of-form Prithvi Shaw as the opener for the second Test, Rahane has vowed not to put pressure on the openers.

“The role of the openers is crucial everywhere and not just in Australia. I don’t want to put pressure on them and want to give freedom to play their game. Having said that, when you get a good (opening) partnership going, it becomes easy for the batsman coming after,” Rahane added.

Apology to Kohli

Rahane also revealed that he apologised to Kohli for triggering a mix up that saw the latter being run out in the first innings in Adelaide and conceded the dismissal swung the momentum towards Australia. “After the end of day’s play I went and said sorry to him (Kohli) but he was all okay, he was okay about it,” he said.

The 32-year-old Mumbai batsman had led India against the same opponent in Dharamshala in 2017, and said that he would use the learnings from that Test. “It is a great opportunity and responsibility, but I don't want to take any pressure. What I want to do is back my team-mates and, as a team, we want to do well. I learnt a lot during that (2017) Test — to just back your instincts and to remain calm under pressure,” he added.