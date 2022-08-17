I don’t compare captains: Ganguly

Special Correspondent KOLKATA:
August 17, 2022 21:43 IST

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said that captains should be given a free hand to lead the team in their own style.

Ganguly, who is also the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, said he never compared captains.

“India has produced some great captains over the years. M.S. Dhoni handled the transition fantastically and continues to bring accolades not just for India but his franchise (Chennai Super Kings). Then came Virat Kohli, who also has a fantastic record. He was a different sort of captain. He did things differently.

“Now Rohit Sharma, who’s obviously a bit laidback who takes things in a very calm and cautious way and not someone who’s into your face all the time,” said Ganguly at an event here.

According to Ganguly, “Every individual is different but what matters is the result and how many wins and losses you have. I don’t compare captains. Everybody has his own way of leadership.

“We give responsibility to someone, then we want him to do the things the way we want it. I think that’s not correct. So when you back someone let him captain, give him a bit of time to give results and then see what happens.”

