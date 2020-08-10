I am happy I got the break: Ananthapadmanabhan

K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan

Thiruvananthapuram

10 August 2020 22:38 IST

The 50-year-old has been included in the Emirates ICC International Panel of Umpires

K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan, who was included in the Emirates ICC International Panel of Umpires, said he was expecting the nomination and added it was a result of his perseverance and hard work.

The 50-year-old former Kerala captain, who began his umpiring career in 2006, said he could sense that he was inching closer to the nomination after he stood as onfield umpire in all important matches last season.

“After Nitin Menon was selected to the Elite Panel, there was an opening in the International Panel and I thought I had a good chance. I had umpired in some important matches last season like the Ranji Trophy final, Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy final, IPL, the Test between India-A and England-A and was part of the umpires exchange programme with South Africa.

Advertising

Advertising

““I am happy that I got the break,” said Ananthapadmanabhan.

Reliving cricketer’s life

He added that after retirement, he took to umpiring as he felt it was the closest and the easiest way to relive a cricketer’s life. “I chose umpiring because for me it was the easiest way to be part of the game again.”

Former India captain S. Venkataraghavan and former Elite Panel umpire Simon Taufel were the two personalities who influenced him and he learnt a lot from both of them.

“Venkataraghavan was a towering personality. He was widely respected. I was always in awe of him and wanted to be respected like him. Simon Taufel was another highly respected individual who was the best umpire in the world. His classes during seminars was very informative. He taught me how pre-match preparation is important for an umpire,” he said.

Ananthapadmanabhan said senior umpires like Shamsuddin and S. Ravi used to share their experience and help others like him.

Umpiring from both ends for a session during last season’s Ranji Trophy final was the most memorable moment in his career.

“It was a high-pressure match and the other umpire, Shamsuddin, got injured and couldn’t take the field on the second day. The replacement umpire was due to arrive only in the afternoon. “I was told to umpire from both ends till he arrived and I did a good job without any complaints.”