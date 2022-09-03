I am enjoying my batting, says Patidar

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajat Patidar wants to play for India in all three formats.

On Saturday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, he gave yet another display of his prowess in red-ball cricket.

He was not out on 170 at stumps on the third day of the first ‘Test’ between India-A and New Zealand-A. And this is his maiden innings for India-A.

He must be hoping to convert it into an even bigger innings on the final day. “The wicket is good for batting, though it’s a bit slow and double-paced,” he said. “Our bowlers really did well here, to get them all-out on a batting wicket.”

Patidar said he was enjoying his batting and wasn’t thinking too much about other things, like how important this season could be for him, following his success in the IPL and First Class cricket.

“I am enjoying my batting and I am enjoying my shots,” he said. “I don’t think of things that are not in my control.”