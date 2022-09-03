I am enjoying my batting, says Patidar

Special Correspondent
September 03, 2022 20:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajat Patidar wants to play for India in all three formats.

On Saturday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, he gave yet another display of his prowess in red-ball cricket.

He was not out on 170 at stumps on the third day of the first ‘Test’ between India-A and New Zealand-A. And this is his maiden innings for India-A.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He must be hoping to convert it into an even bigger innings on the final day. “The wicket is good for batting, though it’s a bit slow and double-paced,” he said. “Our bowlers really did well here, to get them all-out on a batting wicket.”

Patidar said he was enjoying his batting and wasn’t thinking too much about other things, like how important this season could be for him, following his success in the IPL and First Class cricket.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“I am enjoying my batting and I am enjoying my shots,” he said. “I don’t think of things that are not in my control.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app