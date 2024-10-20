I am absolutely keen for a comeback, says Shreyas Iyer

Ever since his hundred on Test debut in November 2021, Shreyas Iyer had been unable to notch up a triple-figure mark. The prolonged wait was finally over on Saturday, with the stylish batter scoring 142 against Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy league tie.

ADVERTISEMENT

It had been so long since Shreyas Iyer scored a First Class century. On Saturday, however, Shreyas posed one of the widest smiles of the year. After all, the 35-month-long drought for a First Class hundred.

“Yeah, feels special. Coming back after a very long time, obviously I was feeling a bit down with my injuries, but now getting a century after a very long time, it’s a great feeling overall,” a content Shreyas said at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shreyas, having recovered from a back injury that troubled him for almost two years, has had an enigmatic year. While he has led his Indian Premier League franchise to a title and been a part of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy title, he has also had to face the ignominy of losing his place in the Test team and being stripped of a BCCI central contract.

But Shreyas has preferred to look at the positives. “You win three championships (Ranji Trophy, IPL and Irani Cup) in a year and what else can you ask for? All I see is the positive things over here and that is winning the trophy and that’s what I want,” Shreyas said.

With the central contract episode combining with exclusion from the Test squad, there have been murmurs about Shreyas’ commitment and drive towards wearing India’s whites. Asked whether he is driven towards playing the longest format, pat came the reply. “Absolutely. That’s why I have been playing. I mean, or else I would have given a reason and sat out,” he said.

“I am absolutely keen for a comeback, but yeah, as we say, control the controllables and as always to keep performing and keep participating as much as possible and also see to it that my body is in the best shape. So I will take the best decision possible according to that.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.