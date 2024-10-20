GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

I am absolutely keen for a comeback, says Shreyas Iyer

Iyer ended his 35-month-long drought for a First Class hundred in the Ranji Trophy on Saturday

Updated - October 20, 2024 06:36 am IST - Mumbai

Amol Karhadkar
Mumbai’s Shreyas Iyer celebrates after scoring century on the Day 2 of Ranji match between Mumbai and Maharashtra at MCA BKC ground on October 19, 2024

Mumbai’s Shreyas Iyer celebrates after scoring century on the Day 2 of Ranji match between Mumbai and Maharashtra at MCA BKC ground on October 19, 2024 | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Ever since his hundred on Test debut in November 2021, Shreyas Iyer had been unable to notch up a triple-figure mark. The prolonged wait was finally over on Saturday, with the stylish batter scoring 142 against Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy league tie.

It had been so long since Shreyas Iyer scored a First Class century. On Saturday, however, Shreyas posed one of the widest smiles of the year. After all, the 35-month-long drought for a First Class hundred.

“Yeah, feels special. Coming back after a very long time, obviously I was feeling a bit down with my injuries, but now getting a century after a very long time, it’s a great feeling overall,” a content Shreyas said at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy.

Shreyas, having recovered from a back injury that troubled him for almost two years, has had an enigmatic year. While he has led his Indian Premier League franchise to a title and been a part of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy title, he has also had to face the ignominy of losing his place in the Test team and being stripped of a BCCI central contract.

But Shreyas has preferred to look at the positives. “You win three championships (Ranji Trophy, IPL and Irani Cup) in a year and what else can you ask for? All I see is the positive things over here and that is winning the trophy and that’s what I want,” Shreyas said.

With the central contract episode combining with exclusion from the Test squad, there have been murmurs about Shreyas’ commitment and drive towards wearing India’s whites. Asked whether he is driven towards playing the longest format, pat came the reply. “Absolutely. That’s why I have been playing. I mean, or else I would have given a reason and sat out,” he said.

“I am absolutely keen for a comeback, but yeah, as we say, control the controllables and as always to keep performing and keep participating as much as possible and also see to it that my body is in the best shape. So I will take the best decision possible according to that.”

Published - October 20, 2024 05:50 am IST

Related Topics

cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.