I always tried to give a good start and give the team momentum, says Saha

The shock defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders at Ahmedabad is not troubling Gujarat Titans as the two sides are all set to meet again at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Rinku Singh’s heroics — hitting five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal in the last over — helped KKR record an unbelievable win over GT in the away match.

According to local boy and GT wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha, his team has left that loss behind and boosted Yash to recover from the shock of getting thrashed.

“Rinku played well and batted to his strength. Yash didn’t get his yorkers…It was Rinku’s day, not Yash’s. It happens once in 1000 or one lakh matches. We kept it simple and focused on the next match…That has no connection with this match,” said Saha.

“Psychologically, Yash is okay. You have to face such situations. His illness has nothing to do with getting hit for five sixes.”

About his own game, Saha said he got the mandate to play freely and looked to contribute to GT’s win. “I always tried to give a good start. I am happy if I give the team momentum. I may score 50, 70 or 25. If the team wins, I’m happy,” said Saha.