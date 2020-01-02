Hyderabad gets an Azhar boost

The Master was at work! Former India captain and the current president of Hyderabad Cricket Association, Mohd Azharuddin, donned the role of a ‘mentor’ to the beleaguered Hyderabad team training at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on the eve of its Ranji match against Kerala on Thursday.

The team couldn’t have asked for a better choice than the 56-year-old Azhar, sporting a track-suit which was symbolic in more than one way, given the kind of fitness he still maintains. He spent more than an hour with the members trying to point out some minor flaws in their technique.

Like when Himalay Agarwal was batting, Azhar gave a few tips to him with regard to his grip and the way the shoulder and toe were pointing when he was ready to face the ball. After the minor adjustment, a more confident Himalay felt he was more relaxed.

Azhar also spent time with wicket-keeper-batsman K. Sumanth and all-rounder T. Ravi Teja with coach N. Arjun Yadav chipping in with inputs.

No blame game

“I don’t want to indulge in any blame-game at this stage of the season. These boys need some moral support and minor technical adjustments. I am here to help them any time. It is always a joy to be with them if it helps the team’s cause,” Azhar said to The Hindu.

His words were plain and simple. “Don’t play maiden overs against any bowler. Once in a while it is okay. You have to dictate the line and length of a bowler according to your strength and this you can do when you train hard, keep improving and show the willingness to keep learning.

“Each one of us has different style of batting. But ultimately what counts is how well you perform on the given day. Just remember not many get a chance to play for Hyderabad. So, ensure that you make most of it,” he added.

“You can’t expect me to be out there in the middle. I can only help the boys and ultimately those picked have to live up to the expectations,” he said.