Hope, Powell new captains of West Indies limited-overs teams

Their appointments on Wednesday came after Nicholas Pooran stepped down from both positions in November following West Indies' early elimination at the T20 World Cup in Australia

February 16, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - St John's (Antigua)

PTI
Shai Hope was named the new captain of the West Indies one-day team on February 15, with Rovman Powell taking the reigns of the Twenty20 side.

Shai Hope was named West Indies one-day international captain and Rovman Powell the new Twenty20 skipper.

The first assignments for Hope and Powell come next month when West Indies plays three ODIs and three T20 games in South Africa.

Hope is a wicket-keeper batter who has played more than 100 ODIs for West Indies. He has previously filled in as vice captain. All-rounder Powell is a limited-overs specialist and has played 55 T20 internationals. He was the T20 vice captain.

West Indies will co-host the T20 World Cup next year with the United States.

