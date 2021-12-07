Hope it inspires children from the Asian community: Ajaz Patel

Ajaz Patel, who performed the rarest of rare feats with a Perfect-10 in the Wankhede Test against India, hoped his heroics would inspire the Asian community in New Zealand to take up the sport and aspire to become spin bowlers.

“Every time you go out there, you’re hoping to be a role model for the new generation. For me, being a spinner is one of the most difficult jobs while playing cricket in New Zealand... hopefully, after my achievement, there are going to be more kids in New Zealand who would pick up the ball and want to become great spinners,” said Ajaz at a videoconference with the Indian media on Tuesday.

“I hope it inspires children from the Asian community. I hope it inspires parents from the Asian communities to say ‘yes there’s a pathway here’. If they work hard, really commit to it and have that drive, it’s really possible. There’s nothing stopping them. I guess my story is an example.

“It’s really about hard work and dedication. To do that you need the support, your family first and foremost and you need good people around you, which I’ve been fortunate to have had.”

Being a regular to India as his paternal family is based in Mumbai, Ajaz loves chicken lollipop and schezwan sauce. “I love chicken lollipop and feel scheczwan sauce is India’s No. 1 food item. But on this tour, I have been conscious about my eating habits as I have been looking after my body with an eye on giving my best on the field. When I come down for a vacation next time, I will make up for it.

“You have to be serious nowadays to ensure you are eating right to suit your performance and recovery.”