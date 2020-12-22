Cricket

‘Hope everything goes well with the baby’

Australian batsman Steve Smith on Tuesday said Virat Kohli deserves credit for prioritising the birth of his child over cricket as “there would have been a lot of pressure” on the India skipper to stay on for the entire Test series.

“I fist-pumped him at the end (of first Test) and said ‘mate, safe travel. Hope everything goes well with the baby, and pass on my best to your wife,’” said Smith at a virtual press conference facilitated by the series’ official broadcaster Sony.

“It's a milestone he wouldn’t want to miss.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2020 10:12:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/hope-everything-goes-well-with-the-baby/article33396907.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY