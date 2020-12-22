Australian batsman Steve Smith on Tuesday said Virat Kohli deserves credit for prioritising the birth of his child over cricket as “there would have been a lot of pressure” on the India skipper to stay on for the entire Test series.

“I fist-pumped him at the end (of first Test) and said ‘mate, safe travel. Hope everything goes well with the baby, and pass on my best to your wife,’” said Smith at a virtual press conference facilitated by the series’ official broadcaster Sony.

“It's a milestone he wouldn’t want to miss.”