Asia Cup | Hong Kong wins toss, opts to bowl against India

India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was rested for the Asia Cup match against Hong Kong, and Rishabh Pant returned to the playing XI as the team's only change

PTI Dubai
August 31, 2022 19:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File picture of Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli at the Asia Cup 2022. India will bat first against Hong Kong | Photo Credit: PTI

Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan opted to bowl against India after winning the toss in their Asia Cup match here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh from his all-round exploits in the five-wicket win over Pakistan, India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was rested, and Rishabh Pant returned to the playing XI as the team's only change.

"Hardik is rested considering how important he is for us, Pant comes in," skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

Hong Kong retained the same team that played in the qualifiers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (w), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla and Mohammad Ghazanfar

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
cricket

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app