Cricket

Home series against England put off to 2021

India’s limited-overs home series against England, scheduled for later this year, has been postponed to early next year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Friday.

“BCCI and ECB [England and Wales Cricket Board] are in consultation with a view to confirming the 2021 schedules for an all-formats England men’s tour to India to run from late January to late March and for India’s Test tour to England due in the summer of 2021,” the BCCI said in a statement.

India was slated to host England for three ODIs and as many T20Is in late September and early October and five Tests early next year, according to the previous Future Tours Programme.

