Holding all praise for Bumrah

Former West Indies cricketer Michael Holding heaped praise on India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and spoke about his ability to hit the deck hard which made him a difficult proposition for the batsmen across formats.

He also gave a word of advice to him regarding his run-up and asked Bumrah to take care of his body as he has to put in a lot of effort to generate that kind of pace and bounce.

“Jasprit (Bumrah) is a little bit quicker, he hits the deck hard. People always talk about bowlers who hit the deck and bowlers who skid the ball off the surface,” Holding said on the Sony Ten Pit Stop show.

Creating problems

“Malcolm Marshall for instance — a great fast-bowler — used to skid the ball off the surface. Bumrah hits the deck hard and that creates more problems.

“Especially on that short ball which put questions in the batsmen’s minds the pace with which the ball is coming towards you with that short run-up.

“My problem with Bumrah is, and I mentioned it to him the last time I saw him in England, is how long that body is going to hold up with that short run-up and the effort he has to put in. It’s a human body and not a machine.”

On use of saliva

Holding also expressed concerns regarding different methods being mooted to do away with the use of saliva on cricket balls during matches.

“It is going to be difficult. The natural inclination for any bowler, once he gets that ball in his hands is to apply saliva or apply sweat and then put it on the ball, that’s natural,” Holding said.